Cristiano Ronaldo shines on his return at Manchester United scores two goals in 4-1 win

Cristiano Ronaldo announced his return to the Premier League with a brace on his second Manchester United debut, helping his side win 4-1 against Newcastle United at the Old Trafford Stadium on Saturday. After the comprehensive win, the Red Devils went to the top of the table with 10 points from four matches.

The Portugal captain scored his first goal at the cusp of half-time, via a deflection. Javier Manquillo bought Newcastle back into the game with a driving effort in the early stages of second-half. But Ronaldo had other plans, scoring his second goal within a few minutes after a through ball from Luke Shaw.