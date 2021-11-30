Cristiano Ronaldo slams Ballon d’or chief after Lionel Messi claim

Cristiano Ronaldo on Monday put out a lengthy statement on Instagram, blasting France Football editor-in-chief Pascal Ferre for claiming that the Portuguese had told him that he wished to retire with more Ballon d’Ors than the Argentine superstar Lionel Messi. “Ronaldo has only one ambition, and that is to retire with more Ballons d’Or than Messi…. and I know that because he has told me,” Ferre was quoted as saying. Ronaldo has hit out at this claim, branding the statement as untrue. He says he is not desperate to land more Ballon d’Ors than Messi. Ronaldo’s Instagram post reads, “Today’s outcome explains why Pascal Ferré’s statements last week, when he stated that I confided in him that my only ambition was to finish my career with more Golden Balls than Lionel Messi. Pascal Ferré lied, he used my name to promote himself and to promote the publication he works for.

“It is unacceptable that the person responsible for awarding such a prestigious prize could lie in this way, in absolute disrespect for someone who has always respected France Football and the Ballon d’Or. And he lied again today, justifying my absence from the Gala with an alleged quarantine that has no reason to exist. I always want to congratulate those who win, within the sportsmanship and fair-play that have guided my career since the beginning, and I do it because I’m never against anyone.“I always win for myself and for the clubs I represent, I win for myself and for those who love me. I don’t win against anyone. The biggest ambition of my career is to win national and international titles for the clubs I represent and for the national team in my country.“The biggest ambition of my career is to be a good example for all those who are or want to be professional footballers. The biggest ambition of my career is to leave my name written in golden letters in the history of world football.“I will end by saying that my focus is already on Manchester United’s next game and on everything that, together with my team-mates and our fans, we can still achieve this season. The rest? The rest is just the rest…”Cristiano Ronaldo finished 6th in this year's Ballon d'Or standings as Argentine superstar Lionel Messi was awarded a record 7th Ballon d'Or title in Paris on Monday. This means that he now pulls two clear of his eternal rival Cristiano Ronaldo, who has five Ballon d'Or titles.

