Europa League draw: Leicester to face Napoli, Celtic to square off against Real Betis
By ANI | Published: August 27, 2021 04:37 PM2021-08-27T16:37:46+5:302021-08-27T16:45:18+5:30
Leicester City will face Napoli while Celtic will come up against Leverkusen, Real Betis, and Ferencvaros following the draw for the 2021/22 UEFA Europa League group stage in Istanbul, Turkey, on Friday.
Teams in each group face each other home and away, with the same sides meeting on Matchdays 1 and 5, or Matchdays 2 and 6, or Matchdays 3 and 4.
The top three clubs will continue their European campaigns in the new year. Group winners progress to the round of 16.
Group runners-up go into the new knockout round play-offs, where they will face the third-placed UEFA Champions League teams for places in the Round of 16.
Third-placed sides transfer to the UEFA Europa Conference League knockout round play-offs.
2021/22 Europa League group stage draw:
Group A: Lyon, Rangers, Sparta Praha, BrondbyGroup B: Monaco, PSV Eindhoven, Real Sociedad, Sturm GrazGroup C: Napoli, Leicester, Spartak Moskva, Legia WarszawaGroup D: Olympiacos, Frankfurt, Fenerbahce, AntwerpGroup E: Lazio, Lokomotiv Moskva, Marseille, GalatasarayGroup F: Braga, Crvena zvezda, Ludogorets, MidtjyllandGroup G: Leverkusen, Celtic, Real Betis, FerencvarosGroup H: GNK Dinamo, Genk, West Ham, Rapid Wien.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor