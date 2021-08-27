Europa League draw: Leicester to face Napoli, Celtic to square off against Real Betis

Leicester City will face Napoli while Celtic will come up against Leverkusen, Real Betis, and Ferencvaros following the draw for the 2021/22 UEFA Europa League group stage in Istanbul, Turkey, on Friday.

Teams in each group face each other home and away, with the same sides meeting on Matchdays 1 and 5, or Matchdays 2 and 6, or Matchdays 3 and 4.

The top three clubs will continue their European campaigns in the new year. Group winners progress to the round of 16.

Group runners-up go into the new knockout round play-offs, where they will face the third-placed UEFA Champions League teams for places in the Round of 16.

Third-placed sides transfer to the UEFA Europa Conference League knockout round play-offs.

2021/22 Europa League group stage draw:

Group A: Lyon, Rangers, Sparta Praha, BrondbyGroup B: Monaco, PSV Eindhoven, Real Sociedad, Sturm GrazGroup C: Napoli, Leicester, Spartak Moskva, Legia WarszawaGroup D: Olympiacos, Frankfurt, Fenerbahce, AntwerpGroup E: Lazio, Lokomotiv Moskva, Marseille, GalatasarayGroup F: Braga, Crvena zvezda, Ludogorets, MidtjyllandGroup G: Leverkusen, Celtic, Real Betis, FerencvarosGroup H: GNK Dinamo, Genk, West Ham, Rapid Wien.

( With inputs from ANI )

