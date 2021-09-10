FC Bengaluru United and Sevilla FC win WFS Award for Best Internationalisation Strategy

FC Bengaluru United and Spanish LaLiga side Sevilla FC have been awarded the Best Internationalisation Strategy by the prestigious World Football Summit (WFS) Awards.

The award was announced on Thursday; the trophy will be presented during the ceremony on day one of WFS Europe at Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano on September 22. With this recognition, FC Bengaluru United have become the first football club from India to win the prestigious World Football Summit award.

Since their inception in 2018, FC Bengaluru United have witnessed a robust growth trajectory, both on and off the field. The team came up with a strong showing in the I-League Qualifiers in 2020, and earlier this year were crowned BDFA Super Division League Champions.

In January this year, FC Bengaluru United announced their partnership with LaLiga giants Sevilla FC, a five-year agreement, which focuses on technological innovation, development and projects in the sport as well as increasing the Spanish football club's footprint in one of the world's most vibrant and rapidly growing football markets.

"We are honoured to have won the Best Internationalisation Strategy award by the World Football Summit Awards," said Gaurav Manchanda, FC Bengaluru United's founder. "To have our partnership with Sevilla FC recognised on such a prestigious forum is a great validation of all that we had set out to achieve. It gives us great motivation to continue in our efforts to grow the game of football. FC Bengaluru United is also the first football club from India to win a WFS Industry award and it is a moment of great pride for an Indian football club to have achieved this global recognition."

Created in 2017, the WFS Awards recognise and reward the work carried out by professionals in the different fields and sectors of the football industry. Previous winners of the award include LaLiga and RC Celta Vigo.

( With inputs from ANI )

