FC Bengaluru United to make debut appearance at Durand Cup

FC Bengaluru United have been invited to participate in the 2021 Durand Cup, which is scheduled to be played in Kolkata from September 5-October 3.

The prestigious tournament is set to make a comeback after a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This will be the 130th edition of the Durand Cup, Asia's oldest football competition.In its third year since inception, FC Bengaluru United will be making their debut appearance in the Durand Cup. The Bengaluru outfit has quickly risen among the ranks of Indian football to become one of the sixteen teams invited to play in this most anticipated tournament, in which FC Bengaluru United are in Group A along with tough opponents in Mohammedan Sporting Club, Central Reserve Police Force Football Club and Indian Air Force. "It's a great honour for FC Bengaluru United to be invited to participate in the Durand Cup and we couldn't be more delighted," said Gaurav Manchanda, Owner, FC Bengaluru United in an official release.

"The Durand Cup is a marquee event in the Indian footballing calendar, and we are proud to be part of it. It is also a testimony to the growing potential of FC Bengaluru United. We have been on the ascendancy over the last three years and being part of such a prestigious tournament can only help propel us forward on our growth journey," he added.The I-League 2nd Division side displayed stellar form in domestic competitions earlier this year, which saw them being crowned BDFA Super Division Champions. The club will be looking to carry this momentum forward into the Durand Cup, which will present an opportunity for them to make a significant impact on the national stage."It is a matter of immense prestige to be invited for the 130th edition of the Durand Cup and we are prepared to bring through strong performances to merit our inclusion," said Richard Hood, Head Coach, FC Bengaluru United.

"As professionals we constantly seek opportunities to compete at the highest levels possible and in the short history of our club this presents a big platform to everyone involved, especially the players out on the pitch to fulfil the ambitions of United," he added. The sixteen teams in the 2021 Durand Cup include five clubs from the ISL, six clubs from the Indian Armed Forces, three clubs from the I-League and two clubs from the I-League 2nd Division.

( With inputs from ANI )

