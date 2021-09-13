Former Chelsea FC and Newcastle United forward Demba Ba announces his retirement

Former Chelsea FC and Newcastle United striker Demba Ba announced his retirement from football on Monday.

Ba also played for West Ham United, Besiktas, Shanghai Shenhua, Istanbul Basaksehir, and FC Lugano in a 16-year senior career. He represented Senegal on 22 occasions and scored four goals for the nation at the senior level.

During his time at Chelsea, the Senegalese striker famously scored at Anfield after he capitalised on a Steven Gerrard mistake to fire the Blues' into the lead against Liverpool. The striker was a real handful throughout the game as Chelsea went on to secure a memorable 2-0 victory.

He ended his time at the London-based club having made 23 starts and 28 substitute appearances while scoring 14 goals. Before moving to Chelsea, Ba starred for Newcastle during the 2011/12 season where his 16 goals in 34 games helped Alan Pardew's side qualify for the Europa League.

In a post on Twitter, Ba wrote: "It is with a heart filled with gratefulness that I announce the end of my playing career."

"What a wonderful journey it has been. Beside all the sweat and tears I have faced, football has given me so many beautiful emotions. From the passion of the fans and the noise coming from the stands after every goal to the connection with my teammates on and off the field, this will forever remain in my head and heart."

"I wanna thank everyone I've crossed paths with and helped me grow, every club and manager for giving me an opportunity, the fans for their tremendous support and my family and friends for their unconditional love. From the bottom of my heart THANK YOU. Praise be to the almighty."

( With inputs from ANI )

