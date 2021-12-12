Gerrard aims dig at Owen and Man United on Anfield return

Steven Gerrard aimed a subtle dig at Manchester United and Michael Owen after returning to Anfield for the first time as Aston Villa manager.

Gerrard's Villa battled hard before eventually losing out to Liverpool at Anfield in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon. Blocks, last-ditch tackles and Emiliano Martinez saves were a common theme before the Reds finally found a way through after 67 minutes.

The league's top scorer, Mohamed Salah, won a penalty after a tangle with Tyrone Mings before stepping up to score the spot-kick.

During a post-match interview with former team-mate Michael Owen, who played with Gerrard for Liverpool and the Three Lions before moving to Old Trafford later in his own career, Villa manager was asked about the difficulties of returning to compete in front of the Anfield faithful.

"We've all played and gone back to Anfield, I must admit I hated going back to play against them," Owen explained from the DAZN studio.

"But what were your emotions like going back today, and how did you feel taking a team to your home?"

Without holding back, Gerrard responded: "If I played for Manchester United I'd hate coming back here too!"

Defeat against Reds was Gerrard's second loss since taking up the reins at Villa Park. Villa now sit in 12th place in the standings, nine points clear of the relegation zone.

( With inputs from ANI )

