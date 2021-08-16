Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois signs new five year contract with Real Madrid

Real Madrid C. F. and goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois have agreed on an extension to the player's contract which will see him remain at the Spanish club for the next five seasons, up until June 2026.

Courtois has helped the Los Blancos to three pieces of silverware: a Club World Cup, a LaLiga title and a Spanish Super Cup. The 2019/2020 season proved to be his best in terms of appearances (43) and he played a key role after claiming the league's Zamora Trophy.

La Liga giants signed Thibaut Courtois from English club Chelsea in 2018 for £35 million ($48m), having previously spent three years on loan with their city rivals Atletico. He has made 130 appearances in all competitions and has kept 52 clean sheets for Real Madrid till now.

"Real Madrid C. F. and Thibaut Courtois have agreed an extension to the player's contract which will see him remain at the club for the next five seasons, up until 30 June 2026," the Spanish club wrote in an official statement.

Courtois signed his contract renewal at Real Madrid City, joined by club president Florentino Perez. Following the signing, he was presented with a jersey bearing his name and the number 2026.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor