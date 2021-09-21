Govt of Kerala and AIFF announce collaboration on multiple football development projects

As part of the programmes, and in an endeavour to promote and encourage women's football, the Government of Kerala along with the AIFF and KFA will host an international football tournament in Kochi in December ahead of the AFC Women's Asian Cup India 2022 which is slated to be held next year from January 20 to February 6. Kerala Sports Minister V Abdurahman at a press conference announced Government of Kerala's collaboration with All India Football Federation on multiple projects.

Furthermore, Kerala will host the final round of the 75th Santosh Trophy National Senior Football Championship, the minister informed. The next junior and sub-junior national football championships for boys and girls will also be held in Kerala.

AIFF Deputy General Secretary Abhishek Yadav was also present on the occasion, as was Kerala Football Association (KFA) Executive Committee member Reginald Varghese.

On behalf of the AIFF and the Kerala Football Association (KFA), Abhishek expressed gratitude to the honourable Sports Minister, and the secretariat. "The initiatives being taken by the Government of Kerala will inspire and provide an ideal platform to boys and girls from the state to progress to professional football, and also the National Teams," he averred.

The AIFF and the KFA will also support the organisation of Golden Baby Leagues as well as the Youth Leagues from the local level to the state level.

Meanwhile, AIFF will take the lead to train football coaches. Assistance will also be provided for training for referees, and special focus will be placed on the development of female coaches and referees.

There have also been talks to set up a National team camp in Kerala in the near future.

( With inputs from ANI )

