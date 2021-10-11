I-League qualifiers: Kenkre FC look for a hat-trick of wins in match against Corbett FC

The I-League qualifiers 2021 is coming towards the business end, and Kenkre FC is not messing around.

The Mumbai-based side will aim to continue on its bright run of form to make it three wins from their first three matches when they take on Corbett FC on Tuesday.

Corbett FC will line up for its final match in this year's I-League qualifiers campaign, having been knocked out of the reckoning for the final round, with a tally of just one point from the first three games.

Corbett FC head coach Caetano Pinho reflected on his side's overall performance ahead of his team's last group stage match, insisting that his side will carry valuable experience from the debut campaign in the qualifiers.

"Overall, the results have not gone in our favour. However, we have performed according to our plans and competed well in each game. As the head coach, I take full responsibility for our showing in the Qualifiers so far," the I-League website quoted Pinho as saying.

"Moving forward, we have been able to identify some areas where we need to focus, train harder and improve on. As we have more time to prepare and train together, we will give a better account of ourselves in the future," he added.

The mood in the Kenkre FC camp is full of positives at the moment, as the Mumbai-based side has narrowly edged out the opposition in their first two matches.

However, head coach Akhil Kothari believes his side cannot rest on laurels and must keep up the same level of performance in their upcoming matches.

"We have been performing well, and I am happy to gain maximum points out of our first two matches. Our approach is to make further progress in this competition by focussing on our set plan," said Akhil Kothari.

Depending on the outcome of other matches in Group B, Kenkre FC can confirm the berth in the final round of the I-League qualifiers with a solitary point against Corbett FC on Tuesday.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor