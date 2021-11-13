ISL: Arindam to lead East Bengal, Mrcela named vice-captain

Ace goalkeeper Arindam Bhattacharya will lead SC East Bengal in the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) season.

Golden Glove winner Arindam joined the red and gold brigade from ATK Mohun Bagan, helping the Mariners reach the final last season where they lost to Mumbai City FC.

The 32-year old custodian kept 10 clean sheets and made 59 saves, adding gloss to his reputation as one of the finest shot-stoppers in Indian football.

The ISL and I-League winner has time and again shown his leadership qualities, wearing the armband for ATKMB the last term with distinction.

Australian centre-back Tomislav Mrcela was named vice-captain, keeping in mind his wealth of experience and leadership qualities.

"I am happy to announce Arindam as captain of the team and Tomislav as vice-captain. They are both exceptional leaders on the pitch and also off it. Arindam has been there in Indian football for a long time and knows what it takes to lead a team like SC East Bengal. Tomi too has vast experience and he is a natural leader. All the players in the squad respect them and I believe they can get the best out of the team," said head coach Jose Manuel Diaz in an official release.

"It's a huge honour for me and especially for my family because everyone back home is an East Bengal supporter. I am looking forward to living up to everyone's expectations and performing to my fullest. Though I stand in goal during the games, I promise to lead from the front and make the fans from all over the world proud of this bunch," Arindam said.

SC East Bengal takes on Jamshedpur FC in their opening encounter on November 21 at the Tilak Maidan Stadium.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor