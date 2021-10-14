ISL: SC East Bengal to start season with friendlies against Vasco SC, Salgaocar

As part of their pre-season preparations, SC East Bengal will take on Vasco SC and former I-League champions Salgaocar FC in two back-to-back friendlies at the Don Bosco Ground on Friday and Saturday respectively.

The red and gold brigade have started their pre-season under head coach Manuel Manolo Diaz. "After many practice sessions, the team is ready to play friendly games with the objective to improve and give players some game time," Spaniard Diaz told the club's official website.

"I want to see all the players and see how they perform. At the same time, we want to see every player and also check if the squad is learning our ideas tactically and also adapting to the philosophy," added the former Real Madrid Castilla coach.

Diaz, 53, is keeping a close eye on each and every training session along with deputy Angel Puebla Garcia as his wards get ready for the Indian Super League, starting November 19.

"We want the squad to gain confidence and also know how we want them to play football. It will help them understand our principles of play," he said.

SC East Bengal will take on Jamshedpur FC in their opening encounter of the Indian Super League 2021-22 season at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco on November 21.

( With inputs from ANI )

