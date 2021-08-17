Kolkata is a great football place, says football coach Stimac

India football coach Igor Stimac has expressed his delight after India XI's exhibition match with IFA XI at the VYBK on Monday evening. India XI rode on a second-half strike from Akash Mishra to win by a solitary goal.

"I am really happy and grateful about the organisation of this game, and we will do our best to have such games like this one," Stimac stated post-match.

"We won't mind having such matches regularly, and maybe in another 7 days, we may think and want another practice game like this. Kolkata is a great football place and during the pandemic when it is difficult to find games, this is one of the best places to train," he added.

The match was organised to commemorate the 'Khela Hobe' Divas in West Bengal and it was graced by Arup Biswas, Government of West Bengal's Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports and Power; Kushal Das, General Secretary AIFF; Subrata Dutta, Senior Vice President, AIFF; Abhishek Yadav, Assistant General Secretary, AIFF, also Director National Teams; Joydeep Mukherjee, General Secretary, IFA, and a host of other dignitaries.

"I was cautious about my players not picking up injuries, and wanted to understand how they handled the game. They went into the pitch after a long time, and without much practice," Stimac opined.

The coach who coached Croatia to qualify for the FIFA World Cup Brazil 2014 also hinted that he "may consider releasing Sandesh Jhingan from the ongoing camp."

Referring to Sandesh's move to Croatia to play League Football, Stimac expressed: "Having in mind that the Croatian League has already had 5 rounds, and the players are fit, we are thinking as to how we can help Sandesh get into form as soon as possible, and also try to facilitate him get his place in the team. It's important for him to get into the playing XI. So we may consider releasing him from the camp and bringing him back but allow him to stay with the club."

India will be travelling to Kathmandu later this month to play Nepal in two International Friendlies in September. "It is very difficult to organise matches under such circumstances. You need to understand that no one is able to come to India, and if we want to go out to play there are quarantine rules. So the options are very limited," he added.

"We had agreed to first play Libya and Jordan in Istanbul. But the long duration of quarantine in Istanbul didn't allow us to proceed with the matches. We also looked at other options wherein we agreed to play Nepal and Malaysia in Nepal. But Malaysia couldn't travel owing to quarantine rules back home in their country," the coach pronounced.

( With inputs from ANI )

