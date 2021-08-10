League-wide bans among new measures announced by EPL to tackle discriminatory behaviour

The English Premier League on Tuesday announced new enhanced anti-discrimination measures to be implemented in the upcoming 2021/22 season as the League and its clubs continue to work together to make it clear that any form of discriminatory behaviour is unacceptable in football and wider society.

Premier League clubs have agreed to enforce new League-wide punishments, including bans, for any individual found to have behaved in a discriminatory or abusive way towards any club employee, player, match official, matchday steward or fan attending a Premier League match.

This will cover behaviour conducted in-person or online. Sanctions include permanent bans from attending not just League matches at the stadium of the club they support, but all Premier League matches.

Following any allegations of discriminatory behaviour, clubs will work together with the police to identify perpetrators. In instances of online abuse, the Premier League will investigate each reported incident through its online discriminatory abuse reporting system, which was launched in June 2020.

"The Premier League supports players, managers and their families who receive discriminatory abuse by investigating each reported incident and taking legal action where appropriate, regardless of the offender's location,' the statement released by Premier League read.

Premier League Chief Executive Richard Masters said: "The Premier League and our clubs condemn all forms of discriminatory and abusive behaviour. The commitment from all clubs to enforce League-wide bans demonstrates there is no place for discrimination of any kind in football and we will continue to work together to fight all forms of prejudice."

"Football is a diverse sport, which brings together communities from all backgrounds. We call on fans to come together with us and our clubs to help tackle discrimination by challenging and reporting abuse wherever they see it."

Last week, it was announced that players and match officials will wear a 'No Room For Racism' sleeve badge on their shirts for the 2021/22 season. This will act as a constant reminder of the commitment by the Premier League, its clubs, players and its officials from Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) to eradicate racism. The League will wholeheartedly support players who take the knee at matches.

( With inputs from ANI )

