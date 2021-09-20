Liverpool midfielder Thiago to miss next two games due to calf injury

Thiago Alcantara will be sidelined for both of Liverpool's matches this week as a result of the calf injury he sustained at the weekend, the club informed on Monday.

The midfielder had to be taken off in the second half of Saturday's 3-0 win over Crystal Palace at Anfield and though the club is awaiting further scan results, Thiago is ruled out of the Carabao Cup tie at Norwich City and subsequent league clash with Brentford.

"Thiago, how the gaffer said after the game, it was a calf injury. I can't say now how long it will take but definitely not tomorrow and not at the weekend," assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders told Liverpoolfc.com.

"Let's get the scan results back and we have a proper diagnosis. A shame as well because he was taking the game by the hand, he was a proper playmaker in my opinion. A shame that we miss him," he added.

Roberto Firmino is set to resume team training this week having missed the last three games with a hamstring issue, but will not be involved on Tuesday night at Norwich. The third-round tie also comes too soon for Trent Alexander-Arnold, who was absent for the victory against Palace due to illness, and Neco Williams.

