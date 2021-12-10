Must maintain rhythm and keep fighting: NorthEast United FC head coach Khalid Jamil

NorthEast United FC head coach Khalid Jamil expects his team to ride on the momentum gathered and also keep on fighting when they take on Odisha FC in their Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 match at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, in Goa, on Friday.

The Highlanders logged their first three points with a 2-1 win over FC Goa in the previous game. They are now placed at the eighth spot with four points from as many matches.

"Everybody is confident (after the win over FC Goa). We must maintain this rhythm. We must fight. Talking about Odisha FC, they are a good side. They also played very good football and started very well this season. They are tough opponents, we have to be alert all the time. And this match is very important for us," said Khalid Jamil in a pre-match press conference.

"Talking about this, as I said they are a good side, they play as a team. Defensively, they're also strong attacking-wise they scored more goals. So we have to be alert, and talking about our team we must play our normal game. This game is very important for us," he added.

Talking about the absence of Federico Gallego, the head coach said that the defender will not be playing in the coming matches as well but the team has got replacements for him.

"Talking about (Fredrico) Gallego, we missed him in all the matches we played, especially last game and in the coming matches he will not be there but we have the replacement for him. As he played defensively, Imran (Khan) is there, Gani (Nigam) is there, Mapuia (Lalkhawpuimawia), William (Lalnunfela), we will try anyone from them to play this match," said the head coach.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor