Noted football commentator Novy Kapadia dies after prolonged illness

Novy Kapadia, the veteran sports commentator who was often called 'the voice of Indian football' died on Thursday aged 68. After the death of his sister, Kapadia is not survived by any immediate family member. Apart from providing commentary to Indian football tournaments for decades, Kapadia was also involved in commentary for Asian Games and Olympics. He also covered nine FIFA World Cups. He was sought after for his knowledge and experience in the sport in the country and it is encapsulated in his seminal book on Indian football, 'Barefoot To Boots, The Many Lives Of Indian Football'.

“We are saddened by the demise of Novy Kapadia, eminent journalist, commentator, and football pundit. May his contribution shine through everyone he has touched through his coverage of #IndianFootball #RIP," said All India Football Federation (AIFF) in a tweet, condoling his demise. “Novy was a legend in many respect, his passion and dedication for football can’t be expressed in words. Indian football has lost a legend, who was married to football and his connection with football was very deep rooted. I haven’t come across a second person in Indian football who commanded such an authority and respect. Novy was our inspiration, his writing, commenting, expert opinions, etc were greatly inspiring to each of us in Indian football. His departure is a big loss to Indian football in general and Delhi football in particular. My homage to Novy, may his soul rest in peace," the president of Football Delhi Shaji Prabhakaran said.

