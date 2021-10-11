Official Mascot revealed for FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2022

Coinciding with the International Day of the Girl Child, FIFA on Monday unveiled an Asiatic lioness, known as Ibha, as the Official Mascot for the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup to mark exactly one year to go until the tournament kicks off.

Representing "Nari Shakti", or women's power, Ibha is a strong, playful, and charming Asiatic lioness that aims to inspire and encourage women and girls by using teamwork, resilience, kindness, and empowering others.

In addition to the meaning behind her name, which approximately translates in Khasi language as one with good vision or judgement, Ibha also wants to encourage girls in India and around the world to make the right decisions and reach their full potential.

Speaking about Monday's launch, Sarai Bareman, FIFA Chief Women's Football Officer, in an official release said: "Ibha is a really exciting and inspiring character, one that young fans across India and around the world will have huge fun enjoying and interacting within the lead-up to the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in India next year.

"2022 is on course to be a hugely significant year for women's football, with future stars of the game set to showcase their skills in India -- just nine months before the FIFA Women's World Cup kicks off in Australia and New Zealand in 2023. Through the platform of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup, Ibha will play an important role in engaging with fans, as well as encouraging and inspiring more women and girls across India and beyond to take part and play the game."

Local Organising Committee (LOC) Chairman Praful Patel added, "The launch of the Official Mascot Ibha is yet another significant milestone achieved on the road to hosting the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2022. Ibha symbolises courage and strength, which are core qualities of every woman, while also embodying the vibrance and visionary spirit of the tournament.

"Today also being International Day of the Girl Child, it is an appropriate occasion to reveal the mascot who will stand for a powerful and lively image that will inspire women to take new strides in not just football, but in other walks of life too."

The next edition of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup will take place in India from October 11-30, 2022.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor