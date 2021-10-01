PL: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold ruled out of Manchester City game
By ANI | Published: October 1, 2021 10:03 AM2021-10-01T10:03:51+5:302021-10-01T10:15:13+5:30
Livepool FC's defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has been ruled out of Sunday's Premier League match against Manchester City, the Merseyside club confirmed on Thursday.
Livepool FC's defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has been ruled out of Sunday's Premier League match against Manchester City, the Merseyside club confirmed on Thursday.
The right-back missed Liverpool's 5-1 win over FC Porto in midweek due to a muscle issue and Jurgen Klopp has now confirmed that he will not be available to face Pep Guardiola's side.
Klopp expects Alexander-Arnold to return after the international break along with Thiago Alcantara, who is recovering from a calf injury.
"No," Klopp told Liverpoolfc.com on Thursday when asked if he had an update on Alexander-Arnold and Thiago's fitness.
"No 'news' means they are doing well but they won't have enough time for being back against City, but I expect them both to be back after the international break."
"But we have a good team so we still have solutions and we have to use them and yeah, after the international break the boys will be back I think," he added.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app