PL: Southampton frustrates Manchester City in goalless draw

Defending champion Manchester City were unable to convert dominant possession into goals as they were held to a goalless draw by Southampton on Saturday in the Premier League (PL).

The home side controlled much of the first half and came closest to scoring through Ilkay Gundogan and Raheem Sterling.

Southampton were awarded a penalty on 61 minutes when Kyle Walker was adjudged to have fouled Adam Armstrong, for which he was shown a red card.

However, both decisions were overturned after a review by referee Jonathan Moss.

The City thought they had a stoppage-time winner when Phil Foden's saved header, their only shot on target throughout the match, was converted by Sterling on the rebound. But Sterling was found to have been offside by VAR.

The first draw in 31 league matches puts Man City second on 10 points, while Southampton, still awaiting a first win, drop to 15th with four points.

( With inputs from ANI )

