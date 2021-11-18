Premier League announces new funding for EFL and National League clubs

The Premier League on Thursday announced additional funding for clubs in EFL Leagues One and Two, as well as the 66 clubs in the three National League divisions, to help with their continued recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Premier League has committed to a further 20 million euros for League One and Two clubs in the 2021/22 season, along with 5 million euros to National League and National League North and South clubs between now and 2025.

This is in addition to the existing world-leading levels of financial support the League already provides to the football pyramid.

It also follows the Premier League's provision of COVID-relief packages for EFL clubs, as well as funds to assist non-league clubs during the pandemic. It will provide targeted assistance for clubs who suffered significant loss of revenue while football was played without fans.

The new funding is part of the additional 100 million euros of investment to which the Premier League has committed over the next four years in order to provide security and continuity to lower-league clubs, and help develop the game.

Richard Masters, Premier League Chief Executive, said: "We are delighted to be able to provide additional support to EFL and National League clubs at a time when the whole of football is looking to return to normality."

"This builds on our long-standing support for football at all levels and is part of additional funding we will provide to the wider pyramid and communities following the Government's approval to renew our UK broadcast arrangements," he added.

The Premier League also provides financial support for the youth development and community organisations of 92 Premier League and EFL clubs to deliver national programmes in schools and communities, as well as the 66 National League clubs to deliver community programmes.

( With inputs from ANI )

