PSG's Champions League clash against Brugge just at right time, says Pochettino

The Paris Saint-Germain head coach Mauricio Pochettino feels Tuesday's UEFA Champions League encounter with Club Brugge could not come at a better time for his squad.

For the Paris club, Sergio Ramos is out once more. Marco Verratti is available to be in the squad while Julian Draxler and Neymar are out for the rest of the year.

"Firstly, we started the game well because we opened the scoring, but they equalised. They were a combative team, with quality, energy, and they have proven in the group stage that they're difficult to beat. We're going to play the final group game, and they can still qualify for the Europa League. For us, it's a match just at the right time. We want to take the three points and keep improving," the PSG head coach said on Monday ahead of the UCL match.

"We've already qualified in the Champions League, and we're top of the league. There are of course things to improve, and I agree that we have to play better in numerous ways. But the process of building a team is progressing normally. The noise around the team is normal when you're at a club of this stature. But we're clear in our ideas," he added.

PSG is going into the midweek clash after Gini Wijnaldum's injury-time header against Lens ensured the team escaped the Stade Bollaert-Delelis with a 1-1 draw in Ligue 1.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor