Real Madrid dismisses reports of Premier League switch, calls it 'false, absurd, and impossible'

Real Madrid on Saturday sternly refuted the claims that they were pondering over a move to the English Premier League.

The report that Los Blancos were thinking of switching to Premier League from LaLiga amid friction with Spanish football authorities was published in the newspaper Mundo Deportivo. The Spanish club quickly issued a statement regarding this and termed the reports as "false, absurd, and impossible."

"Given the information published today by the newspaper Mundo Deportivo, in which it says that our club studied the possibility of moving from LaLiga to the Premier, Real Madrid wants to assert that this information is completely false, absurd, and impossible and it only intends to disturb, once more, the day to day of our club," Real Madrid stated in an official statement.

Notably, on Tuesday, Real Madrid had announced they will take civil and criminal legal action against LaLiga President Javier Tebas over the CVC investment deal.

"The Board of Directors of Real Madrid CF, meeting today at 11:00 am, has unanimously agreed to carry out both civil and criminal legal actions against the president of LaLiga, Javier Tebas Medrano, against Javier de Jaime Guijarro responsible of the CVC Fund and against the CVC Capital Partners SICAV-FIS Fund itself," the club had said.

( With inputs from ANI )

