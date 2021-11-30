Ronaldo slams Ballon d'Or chief over Messi 'lie'

Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo has hit out at Ballon d'Or chief Pascal Ferre for claiming that the Manchester United star told him that he wished to retire with more Ballon d'Or than the Argentine superstar Lionel Messi.

Ronaldo posted a lengthy statement on Instagram, saying that he does not wish to win more Ballon d'Or than Messi and his goal is just to make his team win.

"Today's outcome explains why Pascal Ferre's statements last week, when he stated that I confided in him that my only ambition was to finish my career with more Golden Balls than Lionel Messi. He used my name to promote himself and to promote the publication he works for. It is unacceptable that the person responsible for awarding such a prestigious prize could lie in this way, in absolute disrespect for someone who has always respected France Football and the Ballon d'Or," said Ronaldo.

"And he lied again today, justifying my absence from the Gala with an alleged quarantine that has no reason to exist. I always want to congratulate those who win, within the sportsmanship and fair-play that have guided my career since the beginning, and I do it because I'm never against anyone. I always win for myself and for the clubs I represent, I win for myself and for those who love me. I don't win against anyone. The biggest ambition of my career is to win national and international titles for the clubs I represent and for the national team in my country," he added.

Messi was awarded the Ballon d'Or for the seventh time on Monday at a ceremony in Paris on Monday. Ronaldo has won the prize five times in his career so far.

"The biggest ambition of my career is to be a good example for all those who are or want to be professional footballers. The biggest ambition of my career is to leave my name written in golden letters in the history of world football. I will end by saying that my focus is already on Manchester United's next game and on everything that, together with my team-mates and our fans, we can still achieve this season. The rest? The rest is just the rest," said Ronaldo.

( With inputs from ANI )

