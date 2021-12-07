Southampton sign former Chelsea goalkeeper Willy Caballero for a month

Southampton Football Club on Monday completed the signing of experienced goalkeeper Willy Caballero on a short-term contract.

Caballero, 40, arrives as a free agent on a deal that runs until January 5, following the injuries suffered by Alex McCarthy and Fraser Forster.

The former Manchester City and Chelsea keeper completed a medical on Monday and will now link up with his new teammates ahead of Saturday's visit to Arsenal, which is followed by a trip to Crystal Palace and a home meeting with Brentford in the following week.

Caballero, who has been capped five times by Argentina, left Chelsea in the summer after four years at Stamford Bridge, where he made 38 appearances, having previously been with City, where he played 48 times between 2014 and 2017.

Prior to that, he spent the bulk of his career in Spain, playing for both Elche and Malaga, having initially been with Boca Juniors in his home country.

Since becoming a free agent, Caballero has been training with AFC Wimbledon to retain his sharpness, and will now begin work at Staplewood Campus ahead of the festive fixture schedule.

( With inputs from ANI )

