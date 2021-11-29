They always work towards helping their players grow: Asrar Rehbar on FC Bengaluru United's talent development efforts

FC Bengaluru United right winger Asrar Rehbar, who was selected to represent his state Jammu and Kashmir in the ongoing Santosh Trophy, believes the talent development model followed by his club has helped him realize his full potential as a player.

Asrar is one among the three players from the Bengaluru-based FC Bengaluru United who were selected to represent their state in the Santosh Trophy.

"I am extremely happy to be part of a club like FC Bengaluru United. One of the things that I have always mentioned is how they have created such a great infrastructure for players. It helps us tremendously to grow, learn, play, etc," said Asrar Rehbar in a statement.

"They have always worked towards helping budding footballers grow and be better with every passing day. They readily released me to be part of this tournament as they always work towards helping their players grow," he added.

FC Bengaluru United are the defending champions in the BDFA Super Division League. They were recently invited to participate in the prestigious Durand Cup and reached the semifinals. Asrar spoke about his experience of playing in those high-intensity tournaments and his learnings from them.

"I was blessed to be part of Durand Cup and I-League Qualifiers with FC Bengaluru United. That experience helped me grow as a player. I brought all those learnings and experiences while I played for my state (Jammu and Kashmir) in the Santosh Trophy. I tried my best to do my bit for my state, and I am happy with my efforts, even though we were not able to qualify," he said.

Asrar also spoke on how excited and grateful he was that the people who motivated him to be a footballer were able to watch and cheer him on during the tournament.

"My father inspired me to be a footballer. He would work hard every day to help me get better and was always by my side, especially when I needed him the most. Another person who inspires me to be a better footballer on the field and an equally good person off the field is my best friend Sehreen," he said.

The Jammu and Kashmir team won their final game 3-2 against Himachal Pradesh in the North Zone Group on Saturday, but it was not enough for them to qualify for the next stage of the Santosh Trophy.

