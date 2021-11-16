'What a way to seal World Cup spot', says Harry Kane as England thrash San Marino

England captain Harry Kane expressed excitement as the Three Lions qualified for Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup after a thumping 10-0 win over San Marino.

Kane fired four goals in the first half as England booked their place at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Monday (local time).

The England captain couldn't hold his excitement after an excellent evening on the field and shared a picture with the squad as the team finished the campaign on a high.

"Back to back! What a way to seal our World Cup spot and finish the campaign on a high," Kane tweeted.

With the four goals against San Marino, Kane is now up to third in England men's senior team's list of all-time record goalscorers.

The England skipper has equalled Gary Lineker's tally of 48 goals and is just one behind 1966 World Cup-winner Sir Bobby Charlton and five below Wayne Rooney.

The FIFA men's World Cup will see 32 nations compete against each other for the prize. The tournament will take place from November 21 to December 18 next year.

( With inputs from ANI )

