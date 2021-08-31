Willian terminates Arsenal contract to sign with boyhood-club Corinthians

Willian Borges has left Arsenal FC after agreeing to terminate the remaining two years of his contract, the Premier League club confirmed on Monday.

Former Chelsea winger leaves Emirates Stadium after just one season and will now sign with his boyhood club Corinthians. "We have reached a mutual agreement with Willian to terminate his contract effective from today," a statement on arsenal.com reads.

The Brazil international joined the Gunners from Chelsea last August and made 37 appearances during the 2020/21 campaign. Willian had two more years to run on his contract but following recent discussions with the north-London club, he will be leaving for a new opportunity with Corinthians in Brazil, where he began his career.

"Everyone at Arsenal wishes Willian and his family well for the future. The contract termination is subject to the completion of regulatory processes," the statement added.

Taking to Instagram, Willian also explained the reason behind his departure from England, he said: "Unfortunately things on the pitch didn't go the way we had all planned and hoped. I received a lot of criticism, especially from some members of the press, that I had come here for financial reasons. I hope with my actions today explain to those people and they now understand that was not the case."

"I hope it teaches some people that they should not be so quick to pass judgement on create bad environments to make themselves important, even though I accept that's part of the game. All my career I have done everything to be the best I can be. I always want to win and I find it hard to accept not doing so. Unfortunately it didn't happen for me at Arsenal and I am sorry about that."

By moving to Corinthians he returns to the club where he began his career in 2006, before he moved to Europe with Shakhtar Donetsk the following year.

