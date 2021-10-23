100 cr vax will boost trust among tourists, Goa to benefit: Modi

Panaji, Oct 23 India's achievement of completing 100 crore Covid vaccinations earlier this week will boost confidence among domestic and international tourists, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday, while adding that Goa's tourism sector would benefit from the feat.

"India has crossed the 100 crore vaccination mark. This has increased the confidence among people of India and tourists too," Modi said during an interactive session with Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, local bureaucrats and beneficiaries of the schemes launched under the 'Swayampura Bharat' and 'Atmanirbhar Goa' programmes.

"Now when you are preparing for Diwali, Christmas and New Year, then in this season of festivals and holidays one will be able to see a new energy in the tourism sector in Goa," the Prime Minister added.

"Domestic and international tourist footfalls to Goa will also definitely increase. This is a good sign for the tourism sector in Goa," he said.

The preservation of the environment and progress in Goa's tourism sector was directly linked to the development of India, Modi added.

"Goa is an important centre for tourism in India. In the fast-progressing Indian economy, the share of the tour, travel and hospitality industry is increasing continuously. It is obvious that Goa has a contribution towards this end," the Prime Minister said, adding that over the last few years, his government had been attempting to boost the tourism and hospitality sector in the country.

