103.66% people get 1st Covid doze in Punjab's Mohali

Chandigarh, Sep 3 Punjab's Mohali district scripted history by administering the first dose of Covid-19 vaccination to not only its total eligible population of 7,46,119 but also to 27,000 more people, the administration said on Friday.

"Mohali district has created a record of sorts in the first state by administering vaccination to people over and above its population," an official statement quoting Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said.

Felicitating the doctors, nurses, paramedics and the officials, he said, "Mohali is perhaps the second city in the country after Indore to have this rare achievement."

"We are proud to have administered vaccination to a sizeable number of eligible population of our district and to those belonging to the tricity (Chandigarh and Panchkula)," said Deputy Commissioner Girish Dayalan, adding, "We will administer the second dose of vaccination also with same zeal to promote herd immunity".

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor