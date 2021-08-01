145 new Covid cases, 109 recoveries, 1 death in J&K

Srinagar, Aug 1 New Covid cases continued to outnumber recoveries in J&K on Sunday with 145 new cases, 109 recoveries and one death reported during the last 24 hours.

Officials said that 48 cases, 35 recoveries and one death was reported from Jammu division and 97 cases, and 74 recoveries from the Kashmir division.

The number of black fungus cases remained at 35.

As many as 321,607 people have been infected with coronavirus in J&K out of which 316,017 have recovered, while 4,379 have succumbed.

The total number of active cases is 1,211, out of which 467 are from the Jammu division, and 744 from the Kashmir division.

