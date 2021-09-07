148 Covid recoveries, 126 new cases in J&K

Srinagar, Sep 7 Recoveries continued to outnumber new Covid cases in J&K on Tuesday where 148 patients recovered while 126 new cases were reported during the last 24 hours.

Officials said 25 recoveries, and 34 cases were reported from the Jammu division and 123 recoveries, and 92 cases from the Kashmir division.

A total of 45 cases of black fungus have also been reported from here till date.

As many as 326,159 cases of coronavirus have been reported from J&K out of which 320,485 have recovered, while 4,410 have succumbed.

Total number of active cases is 1,264, out of which 251 are from the Jammu division and 1,013 from the Kashmir division.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor