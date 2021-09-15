156 new Covid cases, 131 recoveries in J&K

Srinagar, Sep 15 New Covid cases outnumbered recoveries in J&K on Wednesday with 156 new cases, 131 recoveries and one death reported during the last 24 hours.

Officials said 32 new cases and one death were reported from the Jammu division and 124 from the Kashmir division.

A total of 46 cases of black fungus have also been reported till date.

So far, 327,296 people have been infected with coronavirus out of which 321,532 have recovered, while 4,415 have succumbed.

The total number of active cases is 1,349 out of which 224 are from the Jammu division and 1,125 from the Kashmir division.

