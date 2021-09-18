2.5 cr jabs triggered adverse reaction in a political party: Modi

Panaji, Sep 18 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday used vaccination terminology to take a swipe at the Opposition, saying a political party appeared to have developed an "adverse reaction", after India logged nearly a record 2.5 crore vaccinations on his 71st birthday on Friday.

"I am not a doctor or a medical expert, but we have heard of adverse side effects. Every few hundred vaccinations that are given one or two persons report vaccine side effects. Yesterday we were able to administer 2.5 crore doses, possibly the highest in the world for a single day. But yesterday night after the figure was announced, a political party started showing some adverse reactions? Can you explain this?" Modi said during an online interaction with health workers and ruling politic and administrative officials from Goa.

Modi made the comments during his interaction with Dr Nitin Dhupdale, a lecturer of community medicine at the state's apex health facility, the Goa Medical College.

The Prime Minister also congratulated Goa for being a part of the world's biggest vaccination drives, while lauding health workers and the people of Goa completing 100 per cent coverage of the first Covid vaccine.

