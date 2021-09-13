6 US soldiers in S.Korea test Covid positive

Seoul, Sep 13 Six more American soldiers and three associated members in South Korea tested positive for Covid-19, the US Forces Korea (USFK) said on Monday.

The USFK said in a statement that nine USFK-affiliated individuals were confirmed with the virus between August 26 and September 6, reports Xinhua news agency.

Four service members and one family member arrived at Osan Air Base on US government-chartered flights on August 31, September 1 and 6.

Two service members and two family members arrived on international commercial flights at Incheon International Airport on August 26, September 1, 3 and 6, respectively.

The confirmed patients have been transferred to designated isolation facilities at the US army bases in South Korea.

The total number of infections among the USFK-affiliated personnel rose to 1,409, according to the Yonhap news agency.

In the latest tally, South Korea has reported 1,433 more cases of Covid-19 for the past 24 hours, taking the total number of infections to 274,415.

The daily caseload has hovered above 1,000 for 69 straight days.

