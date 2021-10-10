Africa's Covid cases cross 8.38 million

Addis Ababa, Oct 10 The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Africa reached 8,383,097 cases as of Sunday afternoon, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The Africa CDC, the specialized healthcare agency of the African Union (AU), said the death toll from the pandemic across the continent stands at 213,877. Besides, some 7,733,014 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease so far, Xinhua news agency reported.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia and Ethiopia are among the countries with the most cases in the continent, according to the agency.

South Africa has recorded the most Covid-19 cases in Africa with 2,911,497 cases, while Morocco, the northern African country, reported 938,801 cases as of Sunday afternoon.

In terms of the caseloads, southern Africa is the most affected region, followed by the northern and eastern parts of the continent, while central Africa is the least affected region in the continent, according to the Africa CDC.

