Africa's Covid cases surpass 6.85 million

Addis Ababa, Aug 6 The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Africa reached 6,857,642 as of Thursday afternoon, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The Africa CDC, the specialized healthcare agency of the African Union, said the death toll from the pandemic stands at 173,836 while 6,004,395 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease, Xinhua news agency reported.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt and Ethiopia are the countries with the most cases in the continent, according to the Africa CDC.

South Africa has recorded the highest Covid-19 cases in Africa at 2,484,009 while the northern African country Morocco reported 653,286 cases as of Thursday.

In terms of the caseload, southern Africa is the most affected region, followed by the northern and eastern parts of the continent, while central Africa is the least affected region in the continent, according to the Africa CDC.

