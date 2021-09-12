Ahead of Prez visit to Shimla, 4 staff test Covid positive

Shimla, Sep 12 With President Ram Nath Kovind's 5-day tentative visit to the Himachal Pradesh capital just days away, four employees of 'The Retreat', the summer holiday resort of the President near here, tested positive for Covid-19, officials said on Sunday.

The President, who is likely to reach Shimla on September 16, stays in the British-era heritage building.

Four employees, including the manager of The Retreat, tested positive on Saturday. The RT-PCR tests of all employees of The Retreat were being conducted ahead of the President's visit on September 17, Deputy Commissioner Aditya Negi told the media here.

Normally, 50-60 employees are deployed in The Retreat. However, ahead of the President's visit more employees have been deployed.

During his visit, Kovind will address the special session of the Assembly to mark the golden jubilee anniversary of statehood on September 17.

The Council Chamber, the building which houses the state legislative Assembly, was inaugurated by Lord Reading, the then viceroy of India, August 27, 1925.

He is also scheduled to visit the National Academy of Audit and Accounts here and likely to host 'At Home' on September 19, a day ahead of his return.

The Retreat was once the summer residence of the British viceroys when this hill town was the summer capital of British India and was constructed in 1850.

