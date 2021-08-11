Andhra Pradesh records 1,869 more Covid cases, 18 deaths

Amaravati, Aug 11 Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday registered 1,869 new Covid cases, taking its overall tally beyond 19.8 lakh, even as its active caseload dropped to 18,417.

As many as 2,316 more persons recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours, taking the state's total number of recoveries over 19.5 lakh.

East Godavari district reported the highest number of cases at 385, followed by West Godavari with 304, Guntur 222, Nellore 177, Chittoor 175, Krishna 148, Kadapa 133, Prakasam 98, Srikakulam 82, Visakhapatnam 63, Anantapur 51, Vizianagaram 21, and Kurnool 10.

East Godavari tops the chart with more than 2.8 lakh cases, followed by Chittoor with 2.3 lakh.

Meanwhile, 18 more persons succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 13,582.

With 71,030 more tests conducted in the past 24 hours, the total number of tests carried out in Andhra Pradesh so far has crossed the 2.53 crore mark.

