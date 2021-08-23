Andhra Pradesh records 1K more Covid cases, 12 deaths

Amaravati, Aug 23 Andhra Pradesh on Monday recorded 1,002 new Covid cases, taking its overall tally beyond 20 lakh, even as its active caseload dropped to 14,159.

As many as 1,508 more persons recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours, taking the state's total number of recoveries over 19.7 lakh.

East Godavari district reported the highest number of cases at 265, followed by Kadapa 132, Nellore 118, Chittoor 113, Prakasam 86, Krishna 74, Guntur 64, Visakhapatnam 54, Vizianagaram 35, West Godavari 24, Srikakulam 19, Anantapur 11, and Kurnool seven.

East Godavari tops the chart with more than 2.8 lakh cases, followed by Chittoor with 2.3 lakh.

Meanwhile, 12 more persons succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours, taking the state's overall Covid death toll to 13,735.

