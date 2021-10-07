Argentina approves emergency use of Sinopharm vax for kids

Buenos Aires, Oct 7 Argentina has recently approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine for children aged between three and 11, according to health authorities.

According to an announcement made by Health Minister Carla Vizzotti, here are approximately 6 million children in that age group, Xinhua news agency reported on Thursday.

Vizzotti also noted Argentina plans to complete vaccinating people aged over three years old by the end of this year.

Education officials said they expect the move to help resume in-person learning in Argentina.

Since the onset of the pandemic early last year, Argentina has registered a total of 5,263,219 coronavirus cases and 115,379 deaths.

