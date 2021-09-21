Bus speeds through Maha-Goa border post without Covid check, 3 held

Panaji, Sep 21 Goa Police have arrested three persons after a passenger bus from Maharashtra sped through the police check-post at the inter-state border at Patradevi, without halting for a customary Covid inspection.

The three persons arrested includes two bus drivers Samir Ambekar from Ratnagiri and Sagun Naik from Aronda in Maharashtra and Siddharth Shinde, the bus conductor from Mumbai.

"Police have registered an offence under Sections 269, 188, 279 IPC against three private bus personnel for not stopping at Patradevi checkpost," police inspector Jivba Dalvi, in-charge of the Pernem police station, said.

"Upon checking, all the passengers were found to be either possessing Covid negative certificates or vaccinated with both doses. However, as the bus had not stopped for checking, it violated the guidelines laid down by the government," he added.

