Cambodia to vaccinate 5-yr-old kids

Phnom Penh, Oct 31 Cambodia will begin vaccinating five-year-old children against Covid-19 across the country using the Chiese Sinovac jab from Monday onwards, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said in a statement.

"Five-year-old children in all 25 cities and provinces will receive two doses of Sinovac vaccine from November 1, 2021 onwards and an interval between the first and second doses is 28 days," MoH's Secretary of State Or Vandine said in the statement.

When taking their children for the jab, parents or legal guard must bring along their birth certificates, family record books or passports, Xinhua news agency quoted the Secretary as saying.

The latest move comes after the Southeast Asian nation has administered at least one dose of a Covid vaccine to 13.7 million people aged six years and older, or 85.6 per cent of its 16-million population, the MoH said.

Of them, 13.05 million, or 81.6 per cent, have been fully inoculated and 1.83 million, or 11.4 per cent, have taken a third or a booster dose, it added.

