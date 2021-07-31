China's Yunnan reports 9 imported Covid cases

Beijing, July 31 China's Yunnan province has reported nine imported coronavirus cases with no new infection in the community, the local health commission said Saturday.

All of the imported cases arrived in Yunnan from Myanmar through land checkpoints on July 29, Xinhua news agency reported.

They tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday while under quarantine, the commission said.

As of Saturday, there were 371 infected patients still hospitalised in Yunnan, including 60 locally transmitted cases.

There were also 27 asymptomatic cases, including two locally transmitted.

