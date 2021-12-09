Corona vaccine is more effective if taken in afternoon than in morning, research claims

A new variant of the coronavirus, Omicron, is spreading rapidly in many parts of the world. This has raised concerns around the world, including in India. Patients infected with the Omicron variant have so far been found in 57 countries. Vaccination is currently the only way to fight the virus. Experts have made great claims from research against the background of vaccination. Coronavirus vaccine is said to be more effective in the afternoon than in the morning. Also, antibody levels are higher in the afternoon. Research published in the Journal of Biological Rhythm found that Our internal 24-hour circadian clock regulates many aspects of physiology, including the response to infectious disease and vaccination.

Elizabeth Clareman, co-senior author at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), said: "One study found that during the day, SARS-CoV-2 affects immunity to vaccination more than in the morning." Researchers say that the symptoms of some diseases and the effects of many medications are more effective during the day. Also, patients with lung disease often have more symptoms, and the effects of the medication on them are greater in the afternoon, the researchers said.

According to the researchers, a study of older men who were vaccinated against influenza showed that they had higher antibody titers when they received the vaccine in the morning compared with the afternoon. In the United Kingdom, the study tested the SARS-CoV-2 vaccine on 2,190 health workers, and found that antibodies were produced more in the afternoon dose than in the morning.



