Covid centres in Bihar upload names sans 2nd dose

Patna, Dec 5 The Bihar Health department issued a show cause notice to three Covid-19 centres for uploading the names of more than 50 persons on the website of Union Health department without giving them second dose of the vaccine.

Veena Kumari, Patna civil surgeon, said the irregularities were detected at centres located at Patna Polytechnic College, Kankarbagh health centre and Patliputra sports complex.

"We have served notices to the three centres and asked them to reply before the Chief Medical Officer's office at the earliest," the civil surgeon added.

The incident came to light after some residents of Patna went to Covid vaccination centres to receive their second dose. The officials informed them that they have already taken the second dose and their names are uploaded on the website of the Union government.

"Some of the people approached my office last week and registered complaints regarding the same. Accordingly, we have issued a show cause notice to them," she said.

The technical error in software could be one of the reasons for such an irregularity, the official added.

Officials said that many persons have not taken their second vaccine dose on time. They are coming at the centres to take their second dose after the threat of new variant of Covid-19.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor