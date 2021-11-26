Covid concern grows in J&K with 174 new cases, 4 deaths

Srinagar, Nov 26 Four Covid deaths and 174 new cases were reported from J&K on Friday as officials have heightened vigil against violators of protocols.

An official bulletin said that the new cases comprised 43 from the Jammu division and 131 from the Kashmir division.

Four deaths were reported - one from the Jammu division and three from the Kashmir division, taking the total number of people killed by the pandemic to 4,470.

Meanwhile, 157 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery - 26 from the Jammu division and 131 from the Kashmir division, while 43,661 doses of vaccine were administered during the last 24 hours.

So far, 336,237 people have been infected with coronavirus out of which 330,048 have recovered.

The number of active cases is now 1,719 out of which 264 are from the Jammu division and 1,455 from the Kashmir division.

