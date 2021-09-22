Covid surges in J&K again as over 200 cases logged in 24 hours

Srinagar, Sep 22 New cases crossed the 200 mark in J&K on Wednesday as coronavirus infection continued to surge in the Union Territory.

Officials said 204 people - 45 from the Jammu division and 159 from the Kashmir division - tested positive, while 118 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery.

Srinagar district reported 80 new cases which is the highest reported by any district in J&K during the last 24 hours.

As many as 328,418 people have been infected with coronavirus out of which 322,463 have recovered, while 4,419 have succumbed. The state has also logged 46 cases of black fungus.

The total number of active cases is 1,536, out of which 246 are from the Jammu division and 1,290 from the Kashmir division.

