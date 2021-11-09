Delhi HC notice on plea for action plan to control dengue outbreak

New Delhi, Nov 9 The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought the response of the city government and the North Delhi Municipal Corporation on a plea seeking an action plan to control the dengue outbreak in the national capital.

Justice Rekha Palli issued notice on the plea by north Delhi resident Ananya Kumar, filed through advocate Manan Aggarwal, seeking direction for redressal and measures to control the dengue outbreak in the city and posted the matter for further hearing on November 18.

The plea highlighted media reports of dengue cases in Delhi, which is going beyond 1,000 cases, while over 280 fresh cases have been reported in the last one week, it said.

The petitioner, who is herself suffering from dengue fever, alleged that the outbreak is due to the inaction by the respondents in controlling it.

She said that she fears that children and senior citizens of her family may also suffer from the dengue disease which can be fatal in their age and hospital beds are also filling fast.

The plea stated that it is an obligatory duty of the Delhi Government and Municipal Corporations to take measures to control the dengue outbreak and to conduct regular fogging of the area, door-to-door awareness campaigns, form teams to inspect dengue larvae on-premises to levy penalties for violation and issue dengue helpline numbers to protect the fundamental right to life of a citizen.

