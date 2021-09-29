Delhi reports 41 new Covid cases, no fatality

New Delhi, Sep 29 The national capital on Wednesday reported 41 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, taking its total tally to 14,38,821, but there were no new fatalities, as per the Delhi Health Department bulletin.

The Covid infection rate in the national capital has climbed to 0.06 per cent, as the active case tally has went up to 392, while 22 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 14,13,342 so far, it said.

A total of 107 Covid patients are being treated in home isolation at present.

The Covid recovery rate was 98.23 per cent, while the active Covid cases rate stands at 0.027 per cent, and the death rate continues to be at 1.74 per cent.

With zero deaths, the toll remains 25,087.

Meanwhile, 71,983 new tests - 49,688 RT-PCR tests and 22,295 Rapid Antigen - were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 2,75,96,473.

As many as 1,80,663 vaccine shots - 81,572 first doses and 99,091 second - were administered in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 1,75,57,752, as per the bulletin.

